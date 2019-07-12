Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Hulu launches new live TV guide and reintroduces 4K streaming

Watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' in glorious ultra HD.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Internet
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hulu has launched a new Live Guide showing which live TV shows are available to watch on the streaming service right now and also what's coming up in the next two weeks.

The Live Guide works like a traditional TV guide, displaying the times and duration of the shows available on Hulu+ Live TV. The Live TV service lets users stream channels like ABC, Fox, NBC and CNN through the internet as part of their Hulu package.

Hulu Live TV Guide

To access the Live TV Guide while watching Hulu, hover over the icon of three lines in the bottom left corner of the player bar. This will show live shows by channel and time, and can be filtered by categories like sports, movies, news or kids.

There's another Hulu feature rolling out this week as well: 4K streaming is back on fifth-generation or later Apple TVs and Chromecast Ultra devices. 4K streaming was previously available for a small selection of shows on Hulu, but it was dropped last year.

Now, 4K is back, but only for Hulu Originals programs (like The Handmaid's Tale, Harlots and Catch-22). The company has said it intends to expand its library of ultra high-definition content in the future.

In this article: 4k, entertainment, Hulu, internet, services, streaming, TV guide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr