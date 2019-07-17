Spotify has the Disney section you’ve always wanted

Playlists include "Disney Hits," which consists of top songs from Disney films and Pixar movies like Coco or Toy Story 4. There are also special playlists for classic Disney films, Disney singalongs, Disney Princess films, Marvel and Star Wars. As more live-action remakes of animated classics like The Little Mermaid and Marvel films hit theatres, the hub will be updated with new music.

Celebrity actors and stunning animation aside, the music behind Disney films often add to their staying power (to date, Disney has won 13 Oscars for Best Original Song). Given the sheer amount of Disney-backed content we'll see in the coming years, it makes sense that the company wants to highlight its musical achievements. Currently, the Disney hub will be available to Spotify listeners in the US, UK, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.