FAA makes it easy for drone hobbyists to fly in restricted airspace

As DJI notes, this will give you quick access to around 600 airports' airspace, so long as you intend to fly at 400 feet and below. The LAANC system can identify controlled airspace and grant immediate approvals once you choose the area you want to fly in. It will then provide that information to the FAA's Air Traffic Control facilities.

While the FAA has several publicly available LAANC service providers, DJI is recommending Kittyhawk, which provides free access to it through its app. By giving people free and easy access to the system, the company is hoping to encourage hobbyists to consider professional opportunities with drones.

Kittyhawk founder Josh Ziering said in a statement: