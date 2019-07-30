Sony warns trade war could lead to PlayStation price hikes

The US raised tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods back in May, to 25 percent. A further tariff expansion would cover another $300 billion in products, including PlayStation systems.

This leaves Sony in a tough position. Consoles like the PS4 are typically sold at slim profit margins (or even at a loss early on) with the expectation of recouping more money through game and service sales. There might not be much room for Sony to absorb the tariff costs or move production to another country. At the same time, a price increase could lead to even weaker PS4 sales and leave Sony on shaky ground until the PS5's launch, which many expect in late 2020. Short of the US ending its tariff threats, there's no easy answer.