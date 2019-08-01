Show More Results

Image credit: Neato
Neato's robotic vacuums will soon work with Siri Shortcuts

Siri Shortcuts will let you deploy your vacuum with your voice.
Nathan Ingraham
28m ago
If you're using one of Neato's robotic vacuums and also use Apple devices, they should work better together soon. Neato just announced that its products will work with Siri Shortcuts starting in the fall, which means you can set up your own custom voice commands to deploy a vacuum in your home. When the feature rolls out, you'll be able to control your vacuum with four different actions: start cleaning, pause cleaning, go to the dock or base and "zone" cleaning.

Zone cleaning lets you deploy the vacuum to specific, targeted areas of your house so they get cleaned more readily, and it sounds like you'll be able to set up Siri shortcuts for specific zones. That should let user use voice commands to send the vacuum to different parts of the house, a pretty handy feature. And if you're not so much into the voice commands, Siri Shortcuts will enable the Neato app to learn and suggest times to send out your vacuum with lock screen suggestions. Finally, this should let you include your Neato vacuum in a more involved routine that you can build with the Shortcuts iPhone app. So if you want to start the vacuum as part of a bedtime routine, for example, that should be possible when the update arrives.

Neato's vacuums have worked with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for a while now, so it's good to see Siri get support as well. Unfortunately, there's no specifics on when this will roll out beyond "this fall."

In this article: gear, home, neato, neato vacuums, robot vacuums, siri, siri shortcuts
