Galaxy Note 10 won't have a headphone jack, thanks to a hot dongle leak

The leak creep of Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 has now reached the point of dongles that will come with it. Soul-crushing, purchase-rescuing dongles that will ensure your 3.5mm headphones will work with your new productivity-focused phone. Yep, it's the final nod that Samsung, one of the great headphone port hold-outs, is joining the pack with only a USB-C connection to do everything on its next flagship phone.