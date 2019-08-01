Galaxy Note 10 won't have a headphone jack, thanks to a hot dongle leak

The leak creep of Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 has now reached the point of dongles that will come with it. Soul-crushing, purchase-rescuing dongles that will ensure your 3.5mm headphones will work with your new productivity-focused phone. Yep, it's the final nod that Samsung, one of the great headphone port hold-outs, is joining the pack with only a USB-C connection to do everything on its next flagship phone.
Judging from phones past, the dongle will likely appear in the box with your new phone, and a further leak points to a new pair of USB-C buds to go with the new oblong port. According to MobileGeek's Roland Quandt, some wired headphones featuring active noise cancellation will arrive alongside the Note 10. Hopefully inside the box, too.