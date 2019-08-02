Best Buy’s weekend sale includes up to $500 off 12-inch MacBooks

Best Buy's three-day weekend sale includes a bunch of discounts on Apple and Amazon products, as well as cuts on laptops, TVs, smartwatches and smart home products. The sale runs through Sunday, and if you've been waiting to buy a new device, it's worth checking out.
Apple
The Apple discounts include up to $150 off iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max (with activation), $50 off select iPad Air models and $50 off Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatches. Plus, Best Buy is offering up to $500 off 8GB 12-inch MacBooks and $100 off the latest MacBook Air model.
Other laptop deals include up to $360 off select Microsoft Surface devices -- prices start as low as $599. Lenovo laptops start at $199, and you can save up to $200 on select Windows laptops.
Amazon
There are a handful of Amazon products on sale, too. Amazon Echo devices are discounted up to 50 percent with some models going for as little as $14.99. You can save between $25 and $100 on Amazon Fire TV devices. Amazon tablets start at $29.99, and Fire TV Edition TVs start at $79.00, a $70 savings.
You'll get a free Echo Dot if you spend $200 or more in smart home products, or if you buy a discounted Ring video doorbell. Amazon Kindle e-readers are on sale, as are Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones in black. There are plenty of TV discounts to pick from, as well, like a $700 cut on the Samsung 82-inch Q6F Series smart TV.