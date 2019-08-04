Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Paranoid Productions/Fellow Traveler
save
Save
share

Cult investigation game 'The Church in the Darkness' is available now

Don't expect the same game twice.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
30m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Paranoid Productions/Fellow Traveler

It took years to make, but Paranoid Productions' ambitious The Church in the Darkness is finally ready. The cult investigation title has been released for computers through both GOG and Steam, and the console crowd can play it on PS4, Switch and Xbox One. All versions normally cost $20, although they're down to $16 for the launch week. Whichever version you play, don't expect it to be a one-and-done gameplay experience. Just how the story unfolds can change wildly with each session.

At its heart, you play an investigator sneaking into Freedom Town, a South American commune created by the seemingly cult-like Collective Justice Mission, as you find out what happened to your nephew. However, it's not necessarily going to be a Jonestown-style tragedy. Sometimes the leaders are genuinely compassionate, other times they're brutal. You may not need to rescue Alex in the first place. And how you play varies as well -- you can rely on disguises and stealth or blast your way through. This is ultimately a game about exploring humanity, including your own.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr