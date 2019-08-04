Cult investigation game 'The Church in the Darkness' is available now

At its heart, you play an investigator sneaking into Freedom Town, a South American commune created by the seemingly cult-like Collective Justice Mission, as you find out what happened to your nephew. However, it's not necessarily going to be a Jonestown-style tragedy. Sometimes the leaders are genuinely compassionate, other times they're brutal. You may not need to rescue Alex in the first place. And how you play varies as well -- you can rely on disguises and stealth or blast your way through. This is ultimately a game about exploring humanity, including your own.