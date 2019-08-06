Show More Results

Image credit: Down Detector
Comcast's Xfinity suffering nationwide outage

From Washington state to the Florida keys.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
53m ago in Internet
Down Detector

Comcast's Xfinity internet service appears to be down in regions across the US, according to Down Detector, tweets from multiple users and one of Engadget's editors. Service is either completely dead or only working partially in major parts of the northwest, California, New York state, Illinois, Michigan, Texas and Florida, according to Down Detector.

The outage started around 1:40 AM eastern time, according to several tweets. Comcast has not announced anything yet, and service technicians have only given vague answers to users who called about the problem. Comcast's own map only shows local outages, but Down Detector is showing this as a major, nationwide issue.

The service provider (a rival to Verizon, Engadget's parent company) experienced a very similar outage last June, and eventually chalked it up to cut fiber cables. Engadget has reached out to Comcast for more information about the problem, and we'll update the post once we hear back.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: Down Detector
In this article: Comcast, gear, internet, Outage, verizon, Xfinity
