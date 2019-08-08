Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 isn't compatible with its VR headset

Samsung's newly announced Galaxy Note phones won't work with the Gear VR headset, the tech giant has confirmed to Engadget. You won't be able to use the Note 10 and its bigger sibling, the Note 10+, with the brand's virtual reality device, like tech analyst Anshel Sag first reported (via The Verge). After unveiling the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung released a Type-C adapter that gave it a way to work with the VR headset designed for its predecessor. That doesn't seem to be the case this time around.
A spokesperson told us:
"The Gear VR is not compatible with Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. We remain committed to innovating in VR and AR to deliver incredible new experiences to our consumers."
Unfortunately, the second half of that statement is pretty vague and leaves Gear VR's future up in the air. Samsung didn't talk about its virtual reality device during the Note 10 event at all, so we'll just have to wait and see whether the company is developing a newer version of the phone-powered device, a standalone VR/AR headset or something else entirely.