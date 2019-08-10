Some robocall blockers sent private data without permission

Some companies have responded. Truecaller told TechCrunch that it fixed data transmissions through an app update, while the TrapCall team changed its privacy policy after Hastings got in touch with Apple. Hiya said it didn't transmit personal info, but was "strengthening our privacy even further" by ensuring that it didn't send device data without your permission.

The data collection is frequently meant to monetize info, and that was (or for some, still is) part of the problem -- the companies were profiting from privacy violations at the same time as they were protecting against intrusions into your life. Hastings also chastised Apple, accusing it of failing to review privacy policies and catch misuses like those from Hiya and Truecaller. This doesn't mean that you should necessarily avoid robocall blockers (US carriers will increasingly do it themselves), but it could be important to review the policy before you trust the app with your call screening.