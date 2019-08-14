Facebook movie ads now offer premiere reminders and showtimes

You won't even have to go that far to get showtimes, though. Facebook is also trotting out ads for released movies with a button that takes you directly to a title's showtimes page. If you're moved by a trailer (or just forgot that a movie was already out), you won't have to head elsewhere to start planning your excursion.

Don't expect to see these everywhere just yet. They're available to all movie studios, but only in the US and UK at present. It's nonetheless a start, and it might just give you a reason to pay attention to Facebook's movie ads instead of scrolling past them.