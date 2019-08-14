June promises to fix smart ovens that are preheating accidentally

Van Horn told the June Owners Facebook community that the first fix, coming "soon," would let you disable remote preheating. If you switch it off, you'll be told if a recipe requires it before you can start. The long-term fix is decidedly more sophisticated. It'll use the door and internal camera sensors to determine when there's no food in the oven, and automatically turn off the heat after a certain amount of time. As this will demand "intelligence work," June is currently planning to release this second fix in January 2020.

While it's comforting that June can address the risks purely through software, those risks were quite serious in the first place. The ovens were preheating beyond 400F, sometimes with food inside. It would only take the wrong meal to start a fire. While this isn't strictly a glitch, it's also clear that June (and likely its competition) needs to account for potential incidents like these going forward.