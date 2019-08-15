Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
Google's expanded college search helps you explore fields of study

It also covers two-year colleges for the first time.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
It's a bit late to start looking for colleges for September, but Google is ready to give the spring semester a boost by expanding its college search features. To begin with, there's a new exploration tool on desktop and web (pictured at center) that helps you find US schools based on criteria like their fields of study and location. This includes combined searches -- if you want to find every school in Washington state with a nursing program, you can. It can help you compare aspects like cost and post-school success, and filters can whittle things down based on distance, acceptance rates and similar factors.

The search system has also grown to cover all two-year colleges in the US, not just four-year universities. Results for those schools will also shed greater light on the total cost (including in-state tuition, books and housing) to help price-sensitive pupils. If you're more interested in the four-year schools, you'll be happy to hear that you'll now see popular associate programs and certificates. Simply speaking, Google is doing more to ensure you get into the right college.

Source: Google
In this article: college, education, gear, google, internet, school, search, web
