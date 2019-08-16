Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Moussa81 via Getty Images
Air travelers entering US face long delays as CBP computers crash

The CBP is currently investigating the cause.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
53m ago in Transportation
Moussa81 via Getty Images

Air travellers entering the US were delayed on Friday after a computer issue prevented customs officials from processing their immigration information. The CBP is reportedly investigating the problem but have yet to identify the cause.

According to officials at the JFK Airport in New York, the issue has impacted the processing system nationwide but airports have already begun to switch over to an older (albeit slower) backup. LAX in California has also confirmed that its systems are down and urges travellers to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

The CBP has not yet issued an official statement regarding the problem but has released the following tweet:

"CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security," the agency wrote in a subsequent tweet.

developing...

In this article: airport, breaking news, CBP, customs, immigration, tomorrow, transportation
