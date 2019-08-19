Apple’s game subscription service will reportedly cost $5 per month

The company is expected to roll out Apple Arcade on September 10, during its release event for the new iPhone. The basic idea behind the service is that users will pay a flat monthly rate to play as many participating games as they want. Each subscription will also include access for up to six family members. Players will be able to access Arcade on the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, so both desktop and mobile games will be included.

The service is expected to include over 100 games, including titles that are new and completely exclusive to Apple. After looking at the early access program, 9to5Mac reported that a mix of games were available to download from the store, most of which were still in-development builds.

It's likely we'll have to wait until next month to learn more about what Apple Arcade holds in store. But if the $5 price tag is correct, it's a reasonable price for a gaming service, not to mention cheaper than the $10 per month cost of services like Apple News+ and Apple Music.