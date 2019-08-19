Listen to Engadget's daily newsletter (and more stories) in audio form!

We're producing a fresh daily audio bulletin, aimed at getting you up to speed on the site's biggest stories and all the tech news that matters in under five minutes. And to our American listeners, we promise we'll have it ready in time for your commute every morning.

I'll be the British voice on the other side, so you can send all complaints regarding how I say router, al-u-min-i-um and the letter 'z' straight to my Twitter DMs. You'll be able to stream the broadcast from Engadget's Morning After posts each day. We'll also be sharing audio versions of a few standalone Engadget news stories throughout the day in a separate feed, called Engadget News.

Both The Morning After and Engadget's audio news stories will be available across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio and Google Play. You can listen to everything through your smart speaker by saying the appropriate voice command, whether that's "Alexa, open Engadget" or "Hey Google, talk to Engadget." There are a few other cues, but we'll let you work those out.

And all this is just the start. We're seeing how this all goes, so have a listen and tell us what you think.

Listen to The Morning After here

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Google Play (Coming soon!)

iHeart Radio

Listen to Engadget News here

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

iHeart Radio