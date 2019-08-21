Google Docs 'live edits' feature helps the visually impaired

Designed to be used with screen readers or Braille displays, the Live Edits sidebar lists real-time updates made on a document by others, allowing these changes to be read aloud by a user's preferred voice device. You can follow a single collaborator, or track changes made by everyone working on the document.

The feature rolls out today and will be available to all G Suite editions in the coming weeks. To see live edits, open the Accessibility settings by going to Tools > Accessibility settings and check "Turn on screen reader support." Then select "Show live edits" from the Accessibility menu.