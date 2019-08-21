Watch and listen to THX's new Deep Note trailer with spatial 3D audio

THX has unveiled a new trailer for its famous "Deep Note" audio logo that lets audiences know that a theater is THX certified and also how loud it's likely to be (usually very loud). The trailer, which will be deployed in theaters around the world, shows off the company's 7.1 surround sound and other audio tricks. However, it's also a 4K visual tour de force meant to highlight the THX Ultimate Cinema premium theater experience with "increased brightness, contrast, clarity and rich brilliant colors," THX wrote in a press release.