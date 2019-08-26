‘Mortal Kombat’ movie casts Sonya Blade and Kano

We still know very little about the upcoming remake of the 1992 Mortal Kombat film and classic arcade game franchise. Screenwriter Greg Russo promised on-screen carnage and an R-rating. "Since it's already been stated by other members of the team, I'm gonna put this one to bed," Russo said in a tweet. "MK WILL be R-Rated and for the first time EVER, FATALITIES will FINALLY be on the big screen (and no I'm not gonna say which ones) You'll just have to wait for the movie & see!!!"

The film will be directed by Simon McQuaid and produced by James Wan (Saw, Aquaman). Joe Taslim (The Raid, The Night Comes for Us) has already signed on to play Sub-Zero. Unfortunately for Mortal Kombat fans, there will be a long wait. The film isn't expected to hit theatres until March 2021.