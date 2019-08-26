Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
‘Mortal Kombat’ movie casts Sonya Blade and Kano

Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson have both signed on to the reboot.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
43m ago in AV
More actors have signed on to Warner Bros.' New Line's Mortal Kombat reboot. The Hollywood Reporter revealed today that The Meg's Jessica McNamee and Australian actor Josh Lawson are in final negotiations to play Sonya Blade and Kano, respectively. British actor Lewis Tan (Wu Assassins, Deadpool 2) is also in final talks to play a lead role, though the identity of the character is unknown.

We still know very little about the upcoming remake of the 1992 Mortal Kombat film and classic arcade game franchise. Screenwriter Greg Russo promised on-screen carnage and an R-rating. "Since it's already been stated by other members of the team, I'm gonna put this one to bed," Russo said in a tweet. "MK WILL be R-Rated and for the first time EVER, FATALITIES will FINALLY be on the big screen (and no I'm not gonna say which ones) You'll just have to wait for the movie & see!!!"

The film will be directed by Simon McQuaid and produced by James Wan (Saw, Aquaman). Joe Taslim (The Raid, The Night Comes for Us) has already signed on to play Sub-Zero. Unfortunately for Mortal Kombat fans, there will be a long wait. The film isn't expected to hit theatres until March 2021.

Source: THR
