Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Skype
save
Save
share

Skype messaging is getting some much-needed upgrades

Some new improvements will make chatting on Skype a lot easier.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
18m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Skype

Most people still see Skype as their go-to app for free video calls, rather than an app for messages like iMessage or Whatsapp. That could very likely change. The Microsoft-owned company today unveiled some new features that will allow its chat tool to hold its own against the major standalone messaging apps. Users will now be able to save draft messages, display multiple photos and videos, preview media files and more.

The new features will be available on both Skype's desktop client and the mobile app. In addition to saving messages as drafts, users can bookmark messages by right-clicking or long-pressing the field. You can access these messages in a new folder marked "Bookmarks".

Sending multiple photos or videos should also be easier with the update. When you want to send multiple videos or photos to a group of friends or family, Skype will automatically organize them in an album so they won't clutter up your group conversation thread. You can also preview any photos or media you send, so you don't accidentally something embarrassing to the wrong person.

A pretty clever new feature is a split window for desktop version of Skype. This allows you to view your contact list and conversations in separate windows. This should prevent any mix-ups when you're messaging to several different people at once.

As all messaging apps make the shift to becoming multifunctional tools with video, voice and text capability, it makes sense for Skype to unveil some updates so it doesn't fall behind the curve. You can access these new features on the latest version of Skype on all platforms.

Source: Skype
In this article: entertainment, group messages, internet, microsoft, mobile, skype, skype app
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
Nike's self-lacing Huarache can be controlled with Apple Watch and Siri

Nike's self-lacing Huarache can be controlled with Apple Watch and Siri

View
Apple will unveil its latest iPhones on September 10th

Apple will unveil its latest iPhones on September 10th

View
Get Disney+ for $4 per month, if you buy three years upfront

Get Disney+ for $4 per month, if you buy three years upfront

View
All the gear you need to build a game-streaming empire

All the gear you need to build a game-streaming empire

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr