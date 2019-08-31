Latest in Gear

Image credit: Anatoliy Sizov via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Instagram may help you curb DM spam on a public account

It's working on a feature that could keep spammers out of your inbox.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Anatoliy Sizov via Getty Images

Instagram is working on a new feature that will give you the power to choose who can send you messages, based on what app researcher Jane Manchun Wong has discovered. Further, one of the options you can choose from is the ability to receive messages only from people you follow. Spam bots are all over the place on Instagram, leaving unsavory comments on posts and even sliding into users' DMs. This feature could help keep them -- and those using the platform to hit on and harass people -- out of your inbox, even if your account is set to public.

Instagram's current set-up still allows randos to send you a DM, though it shows up as a request you can ignore. This feature can presumably prevent them from messaging you at all. The setting will apparently appear under a new Messaging option in your Privacy settings. Based on Wong's screenshot, it will even give you a way to choose who can add you to group chats.

This is just something the Facebook-owned social network is working on, though, and experimental features don't always get released. As Wong notes, if you have access to Instagram's Creator Account option, you can enable it to get access to an inbox with two tabs that lets you prioritize messages. Instagram gave influencers first access to Creator Account, but the feature's support page says it's "slowly rolling out as an option for all users..."

Source: Jane Manchun Wong (Twitter)
In this article: facebook, gear, instagram, mobile, test
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

View
Tariffs hit Apple and other tech companies tomorrow

Tariffs hit Apple and other tech companies tomorrow

View
Recommended Reading: Behind the scenes of Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' prequel

Recommended Reading: Behind the scenes of Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' prequel

View
The Morning After: Galaxy Note 10 review

The Morning After: Galaxy Note 10 review

View
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review: The right size at the wrong price

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review: The right size at the wrong price

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr