Recommended Reading: Behind the scenes of Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' prequel

The creators of 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' just loved throwing puppets
Liz Shannon Miller,
The Verge
Netflix's Dark Crystal prequel series debuted this week, offering fans another look at the world created by Jim Henson and Frank Oz. The Verge caught up with executive producers Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews for a behind-the-scenes interview ahead of the streaming debut. There's plenty of detail on the cast, the crew, the tech and "Olympic-level puppet-throwing."