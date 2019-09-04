'Divinity: Original Sin 2' is on Switch now with Steam cross saves

Divinity: Original Sin 2 sets players loose in a classic fantasy realm. It's a gigantic open world, allowing players to party up, craft items, strategize in battle, and even take on competitive multiplayer modes as they wish. Access to all of this costs $50 on the Switch.

The first version of Divinity: Original Sin 2 hit Kickstarter in 2015 and handily surpassed its $500,000 goal. The finished game landed on PC in 2017, and came to consoles a year later.

The Switch version is launching alongside the game's second Gift Bag DLC, a heaping helping of free content for all platforms. This round is called Sound of Nature, and it includes new crafting recipes, game mechanics and abilities.