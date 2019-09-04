Google Photos will let you order same-day prints from Walmart or CVS

Google Photos has given users the option to create and buy physical photo books since 2017 -- now it looks like the app is expanding to offer prints and canvas prints as well. In an APK teardown of the latest version of the app, 9to5Google found that Google plans to work with CVS or Walmart to deliver same-day pickup for 4x6 inch photo prints, as well as a number of options for canvas prints with three-day print times.