GrubHub launches Perks tab for food discounts

GrubHub's most frugal consumers will have to look no further than the food delivery app's new "Perks" tab. The company announced today that it is combining two features -- coupons and discounts on meals and restaurant-specific loyalty programs -- all under one tab. In short, diners will no longer have to keep track of point cards and other restaurant discounts. Instead, GrubHub will do the coupon clipping for them.
"Restaurants have always used free food as a perk for their VIP diners -- to keep them happy and coming back. We have now extended this practice to Grubhub diners by building loyalty tools so our restaurant partners can promote their restaurants more aggressively on our marketplace and reward their best digital diners as well," said Matt Maloney, Grubhub founder and CEO.