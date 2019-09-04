Watch the first trailer for Netflix's police interrogation drama 'Criminal'

How many crime-detective dramas does Netflix have now? Not enough, apparently. Today, the company released its first (proper) trailer for Criminal, a 12-episode series set entirely in police interrogation rooms. The show is split across four countries -- France, Spain, Germany and the UK -- and every episode will be a unique story. Participating in the cat-and-mouse mind games are David Tennant (Doctor Who) and Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), among others. In the 60-second trailer, we catch a glimpse of the nervous suspects and 'are they innocent?' police discussions that will permeate the series. The full show is out on September 20th -- perfect timing for people who have already gobbled up Mindhunter season two.