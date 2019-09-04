Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
save
Save
share

20 SNES games are coming to Nintendo Switch tomorrow

'Super Mario Kart,' 'Super Mario World' and 'A Link to the Past' are among the first wave.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
20m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Online users have been able to play NES games on Switch for several months, and now a number of SNES games will be available for you to relive. You won't have to wait long either: they're coming to your Switch on September 5th.

Among the 20 classics you'll be able to experience once again (or even for the first time) at the outset are Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island, F-ZERO, Super Metroid, Super Soccer, The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past, Star Fox, Super Ghouls'n Ghosts, Pilotwings, Super Tennis, Kirby's Dream Land 3 and Brawl Brothers. Nintendo says it's the first time Stunt Race FX will be officially available on a system that's not the SNES, and it'll add more SNES games in the future.

Similar to its NES controller for Switch, Nintendo is offering Switch Online members the chance to buy a wireless SNES-style controller (though you can still play the SNES titles with your Joy-Cons or another controller). It costs $30 and starts shipping September 18th.

In this article: a link to the past, alinktothepast, av, gaming, nintendo, nintendo direct, nintendo switch, nintendodirect, nintendoswitch, snws, super mario kart, super mario world, supermariokart, supermarioworld
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Facebook’s latest leak includes data on millions of users (updated)

Facebook’s latest leak includes data on millions of users (updated)

View
Bjork's VR album is finally ready

Bjork's VR album is finally ready

View
Amazon's new Fire TV Cube is faster at understanding your voice commands

Amazon's new Fire TV Cube is faster at understanding your voice commands

View
Crestron's new smart home OS is made for ballers with multiple houses

Crestron's new smart home OS is made for ballers with multiple houses

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr