20 SNES games are coming to Nintendo Switch tomorrow

Among the 20 classics you'll be able to experience once again (or even for the first time) at the outset are Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island, F-ZERO, Super Metroid, Super Soccer, The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past, Star Fox, Super Ghouls'n Ghosts, Pilotwings, Super Tennis, Kirby's Dream Land 3 and Brawl Brothers. Nintendo says it's the first time Stunt Race FX will be officially available on a system that's not the SNES, and it'll add more SNES games in the future.

Similar to its NES controller for Switch, Nintendo is offering Switch Online members the chance to buy a wireless SNES-style controller (though you can still play the SNES titles with your Joy-Cons or another controller). It costs $30 and starts shipping September 18th.