Latest in Art

Image credit: Nintendo / Atlus
save
Save
share

'Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE' gets an encore on Switch in January

This underappreciated JRPG may finally get its due thanks to a new port with bonus features.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Art
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Nintendo / Atlus

Sponsored Links

The Fire Emblem and Shin Megami Tensei series are pretty popular with JRPG fans, but crossover title Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE? Not so much, mostly due to being stuck on a system a lot of people never owned, the Wii U. That's about to change thanks to an upcoming port on the Switch next year.

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE wasn't exactly a straight crossover between Nintendo and Atlus' popular RPG series. It was more of a remix title, borrowing characters from both series (like Chrom and Caeda) and placing them in a modern day Tokyo plagued by evil spirits called "Mirages" that feed off human creative energy. Our team of heroes consisted of aspiring and established idols based out of a talent agency. There were music videos. It was weird, but also beloved by a few members of the Engadget team.

The Switch release is called Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, which should tell you this isn't just a straight port. It'll include a new song, new story elements and new playable characters like Tiki. It's out January 17th, and you can preorder it today.

In this article: art, av, nintendo, NintendoDirectSept2019, Tokyo Mirage Sessions, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
'Divinity: Original Sin 2' is on Switch now with Steam cross saves

'Divinity: Original Sin 2' is on Switch now with Steam cross saves

View
'Doom 64' is reborn on Switch November 22nd

'Doom 64' is reborn on Switch November 22nd

View
20 SNES games are coming to Nintendo Switch tomorrow

20 SNES games are coming to Nintendo Switch tomorrow

View
Game Freak's game that isn't Pokémon is due October 16th

Game Freak's game that isn't Pokémon is due October 16th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr