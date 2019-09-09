‘Jeopardy!’ fans can now answer trivia questions while they drive

Drivetime will offer a free Jeopardy! game every weekday. Users can subscribe to get access past games on demand, and each game will be hosted by Alex Trebek. According to Drivetime, 110 million people commute to and from work by themselves in North America every day. Those are the users Drivetime hopes to reach, and offering Jeopardy! will likely give the app a boost.

Even though the game doesn't require any swiping or tapping, answering Jeopardy! questions while you drive sounds a bit distracting. So if you do choose to play, please drive safe.