Image credit: Wachiwit via Getty Images
Google Chrome makes it easier to send web pages between devices

It's a simple change that could make Chrome easier to use.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
10m ago in Internet
Wachiwit via Getty Images

Google has started rolling out Chrome 77 across platforms, and one of its best features gives you a way to quickly shoot web pages from one device to another. Say, you need step out right now and want to send the page you're reading on your laptop to your phone -- all you need to do is right-click on a tab and choose a device that appears in the menu that pops up. Tap on the notification you receive to open the same page on your phone.

While you can already see open tabs across devices via the History section, this option can ensure that you'll be able to access a particular page even if your mobile internet doesn't work. You can also send a page from your phone to a desktop or laptop, in case you were reading something during commute and want to move to a bigger screen when you get home. Simply tap on the three-dot "more" menu in your mobile browser and choose Share to see an option that says "Send to your devices," which brings up the devices you can send a page to. We were able to toss open tabs from an Android phone to Chrome for Mac and vice versa, though the feature is already live for iOS and Windows devices, as well.

Via: The Verge, 9to5Google
Source: Chrome Releases
In this article: gear, google, internet, mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
