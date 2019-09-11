Latest in Gear

Image credit: Hyundai
save
Save
share

Hyundai's first electric race car is a souped-up Veloster

The Veloster N ETCR is built for a brand new EV championship.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
61 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Hyundai

Sponsored Links

Hyundai is joining the ranks of automakers with electric race cars -- if in a somewhat predictable way. The company has started work on the Veloster N ETCR, a race-tuned EV edition of the Veloster N built for its namesake ETCR championship starting in 2020. There aren't many performance claims at this stage, but it'll have a mid-mounted motor and rear wheel drive to meet race regulations. The gigantic spoiler and race-ready wheels make clear that this isn't just a simple conversion, and we'd expect the inside to be stripped down to the bare essentials.

The Korean car brand saw this as just the start of a larger strategy. It wants EV racing to be "one of the pillars of the company" -- it won't just be a technology showcase like it is for some brands. That will help burnish Hyundai's public image, of course, but it could also lead to motorsport becoming a breeding ground for EV tech that translates to the company's production cars. Don't be surprised if there are sporty Hyundai EVs (including a road-going Veloster, please?) in the future.

Source: Hyundai
In this article: electric car, electric vehicle, ev, frankfurt motor show, frankfurtmotorshow2019, gear, green, hyundai, motorsport, race car, transportation, veloster, veloster n, veloster n etcr
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
61 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

New 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' trailer shows familiar faces

New 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' trailer shows familiar faces

View
Did AI kill off spam and we just didn’t notice?

Did AI kill off spam and we just didn’t notice?

View
AppleCare+ for the iPhone and Watch is available as a monthly subscription

AppleCare+ for the iPhone and Watch is available as a monthly subscription

View
PC-to-mobile game streaming arrives on the Galaxy Note 10

PC-to-mobile game streaming arrives on the Galaxy Note 10

View
SpaceX confirms it's almost ready to test its orbital Starship

SpaceX confirms it's almost ready to test its orbital Starship

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr