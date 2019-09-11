PC-to-mobile game streaming arrives on the Galaxy Note 10

Samsung's PlayGalaxy PC-to-mobile game streaming app is ready to roll, provided you have the right hardware. The tech giant has released PlayGalaxy Link in the US and South Korea for Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ owners who want to play computer-quality games on their handsets. You'll need a reasonably brawny PC with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, reasonably fast dedicated graphics (either a GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 550) and a gigabit router connection. If everything aligns, you can play most any game on your PC, though you may need to add it to the selection first.