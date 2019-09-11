Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
PC-to-mobile game streaming arrives on the Galaxy Note 10

Samsung PlayGalaxy brings computer gaming to your phone.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
43m ago in Mobile
Comments
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Samsung's PlayGalaxy PC-to-mobile game streaming app is ready to roll, provided you have the right hardware. The tech giant has released PlayGalaxy Link in the US and South Korea for Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ owners who want to play computer-quality games on their handsets. You'll need a reasonably brawny PC with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, reasonably fast dedicated graphics (either a GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 550) and a gigabit router connection. If everything aligns, you can play most any game on your PC, though you may need to add it to the selection first.

Support for more mobile devices (including tablets) and countries should be forthcoming. However, the greatest challenge may simply be playing the games. You can use on-screen controls, but you're much better off using a controller (including Samsung's Glap) or a full mouse-and-keyboard combo. This is more for gamers who want to occasionally play on the couch than a full-time solution for your Call of Duty cravings.

Via: 9to5Google
Source: PlayGalaxy Link
In this article: android, app, galaxy note 10, galaxy note 10+, game streaming, games, gaming, gear, mobile, personal computing, personalcomputing, playgalaxy, playgalaxy link, samsung, smartphone, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
