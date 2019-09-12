Watch the trailer for Amazon's star-studded 'Modern Love' series

Even if the newspaper column stokes your inner-Grinch, the star-studded cast of the Amazon series may force you to take a second look. The show will feature acting talent the likes of Catherine Keener, Dev Patel, Anne Hathaway and Gary Carr. Tiny Fey and John Slattery play a couple in therapy. Andy Garcia and Fleabag's Andrew Scott also make an appearance. Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) directs an episode.

The show is executive produced by John Carney (Once, Sing Street). The show is set to premiere on October 18th, and will be a nice change of pace from the stacked selection of horror fare that the streaming service is serving up before Halloween.