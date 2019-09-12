Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Amazon
save
Save
share

Watch the trailer for Amazon's star-studded 'Modern Love' series

The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel and more.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
50m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Amazon

The 'Modern Love' section of the New York Times has legions of devoted fans and those who rely on it for a regular hate read. The reader-submitted tales of unlikely love connections, lost loves or love gone wrong can often be hit or miss. Amazon Prime Video today dropped a trailer for its Modern Love series inspired by the contentious NYT feature, with eight episodes inspired by real-life essays featured in the section.

Even if the newspaper column stokes your inner-Grinch, the star-studded cast of the Amazon series may force you to take a second look. The show will feature acting talent the likes of Catherine Keener, Dev Patel, Anne Hathaway and Gary Carr. Tiny Fey and John Slattery play a couple in therapy. Andy Garcia and Fleabag's Andrew Scott also make an appearance. Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) directs an episode.

The show is executive produced by John Carney (Once, Sing Street). The show is set to premiere on October 18th, and will be a nice change of pace from the stacked selection of horror fare that the streaming service is serving up before Halloween.

Source: Twitter
In this article: amazon, amazon prime video, anne hathaway, av, catherine keener, dev patel, entertainment, john carney, modern love, sharon horgan, tina fey
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Yet another leak details the Pixel 4’s accessible take on Face ID

Yet another leak details the Pixel 4’s accessible take on Face ID

View
Ford sells off its monthly car subscription service

Ford sells off its monthly car subscription service

View
Amazon's next big hardware event takes place September 25th

Amazon's next big hardware event takes place September 25th

View
IKEA's remote for its Sonos-powered speakers ships October 1st

IKEA's remote for its Sonos-powered speakers ships October 1st

View
Google Photos has a new stories-style 'Memories' feature

Google Photos has a new stories-style 'Memories' feature

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr