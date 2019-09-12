Walmart takes its $98 Delivery Unlimited service nationwide

The program gives customers the option to pay a yearly fee of $98, or a monthly fee of $12.95, to get unlimited Walmart grocery deliveries, although you still have the option of paying a per-delivery fee without membership. There's also a free 15-day trial on offer, if you're not sure.

The service has drawn obvious comparisons with Amazon Prime, with critics noting that for 20 more bucks you could get Amazon's delivery subscription which includes non-grocery items, as well as perks such as Prime Video and free ebooks. But Walmart is looking at ways to up its game, specifically through its forthcoming InHome Delivery service, which sees Walmart reps actually put your shopping away for you in your home. This raises some questions in itself, of course, but could find an important stronghold among those with limited mobility or visual impairments -- or those who are just too lazy to do it themselves.