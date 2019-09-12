Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images
Walmart takes its $98 Delivery Unlimited service nationwide

The service will cover more than 50 percent of the country by the end of the year.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
39m ago in Services
Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

Walmart began trialling its Delivery Unlimited service -- its grocery-based take on Amazon Prime -- at select locations earlier this year. Now, the company is rolling it out to a further 1,400 stores across all 200 metro areas where regular grocery delivery is already available. Walmart aims to have more than 50 percent of the country covered by the end of the year.

The program gives customers the option to pay a yearly fee of $98, or a monthly fee of $12.95, to get unlimited Walmart grocery deliveries, although you still have the option of paying a per-delivery fee without membership. There's also a free 15-day trial on offer, if you're not sure.

The service has drawn obvious comparisons with Amazon Prime, with critics noting that for 20 more bucks you could get Amazon's delivery subscription which includes non-grocery items, as well as perks such as Prime Video and free ebooks. But Walmart is looking at ways to up its game, specifically through its forthcoming InHome Delivery service, which sees Walmart reps actually put your shopping away for you in your home. This raises some questions in itself, of course, but could find an important stronghold among those with limited mobility or visual impairments -- or those who are just too lazy to do it themselves.

Source: Walmart
