Toyota makes CarPlay and Alexa standard in the 2020 Prius

Toyota has revealed Apple CarPlay will come as standard in all of its 2020 Prius models, along with Alexa and its Safety Connect system. Back in May, Toyota said the plug-in Prius Prime would include CarPlay and Alexa in the 2020 model, but it's expanding availability across the board. Drivers who've been hoping for better connectivity in the Prius will surely welcome CarPlay and Alexa, though it seems Android Auto isn't on the cards just yet.