Latest in Gear

Image credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
save
Save
share

YouTube stops counting ad views in its top music charts

Artists and labels could previously buy their way to the top.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
17m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Noam Galai/Getty Images

YouTube is boosting the integrity of its music charts. The video giant will no longer count ad views toward rankings on the YouTube Music Charts, instead relying solely on "organic" views like direct links, embeds, searches and the Trending section. This won't affect the achievements for previous videos, but any artist or label hoping to set a 24-hour record will have to do it by attracting viewers, not by spending a mountain of money on ads.

As Rolling Stone observed, the outgoing system effectively let companies pay to climb the charts. YouTube's TrueView ads let marketers play shortened versions of videos that would count as views if you either watched for long enough or interacted with them. This let artists and labels game the system by purchasing enough ads to help a song rise to the top. Indian rapper Badshah managed to outperform K-pop megastars BTS through ads, Bloomberg added, while Blackpink, Taylor Swift and others also benefited from the approach.

The move won't necessarily lead to fewer music video ads. The promos still translate to greater exposure. However, it could force the industry to stagger those ads and think about longer-term success instead of bombarding users for a short period to artificially inflate views and claim a temporary victory. YouTube didn't have much choice as it is. As long as ads counted toward views, the credibility of its charts was tarnished. This theoretically ensures that chart toppers earn their positions through genuine demand.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: YouTube Official Blog
Coverage: Rolling Stone, Bloomberg
In this article: ads, advertising, chart, charts, gear, google, internet, music, privacy, streaming, youtube
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Consensual phishing: How to crack your half-forgotten crypto password

Consensual phishing: How to crack your half-forgotten crypto password

View
Another AR headset startup closes its doors

Another AR headset startup closes its doors

View
Adobe Premiere Pro can automatically reframe your videos

Adobe Premiere Pro can automatically reframe your videos

View
The best portable hard drive

The best portable hard drive

View
Toyota makes CarPlay and Alexa standard in the 2020 Prius

Toyota makes CarPlay and Alexa standard in the 2020 Prius

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr