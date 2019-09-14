Latest in Gear

Image credit: WWE
save
Save
share

Recommended Reading: The redesigned WWE Network

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Billy Steele
2h ago in Internet
Comments
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

WWE

WWE Network 2.0: How WWE rebuilt its streaming service after a split with Disney
Chris Welch,
The Verge

After a flashy reveal at CES a few years ago, the WWE Network is by all accounts a success, amassing well over a million subscribers by early 2019. Disney threw a wrench in the plans when it bought BAMTech, the company that had successfully constructed streaming services for the likes of Major League Baseball and HBO Now. It was also what WWE relied on for its 24/7 buffet of choke slams and live events. WWE saw the writing on the wall, and rebuilt its streaming library from the ground up.

Apple wanted to improve songwriter pay to $0.00091 per stream. Spotify and Google weren't keen.
Tim Ingham,
Music Business Worldwide

The debate over music streaming royalties continues, and as it does, we learn more about where all sides stand.

Coming soon to a battlefield: Robots that can kill
Zachary Fryer-Biggs,
The Atlantic

What if military assault vehicles didn't need to have human soldiers on board? That reality is closer than you might think.

Who's country
Rob Rushin
The Bitter Southerner

Ken Burns' next documentary is all about country music. The Bitter Southerner has a preview with both him and the super talented Rhiannon Giddens.

The big show never ends: How Dan and Keith's 'SportsCenter' changed TV forever
Bryan Curtis
The Ringer

As ESPN celebrates its 40th anniversary, The Ringer takes a look at the legacy of its flagship show for highlights and commentary.
In this article: apple music, bamtech, country music, documentary, entertainment, gear, google play music, internet, ken burns, military, music streaming, recommended reading, RecommendedReading, recreading, rhiannon giddens, robots, royalties, spotify, streaming, war, wwe, wwe network
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Mercedes' latest high-tech concept car is a throwback to 1901

Mercedes' latest high-tech concept car is a throwback to 1901

View
Hitting the Books: 'Dirty bomb' fears spawned America's nuclear spy force

Hitting the Books: 'Dirty bomb' fears spawned America's nuclear spy force

View
This week in tech history: Apple pulls the plug on the iPod classic

This week in tech history: Apple pulls the plug on the iPod classic

View
The Morning After: MoviePass shuts down

The Morning After: MoviePass shuts down

View
Amazon's 'Undone' takes rotoscope animation to new heights

Amazon's 'Undone' takes rotoscope animation to new heights

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr