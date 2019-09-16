Classic Dragon Quest games come to Nintendo Switch

The Switch versions of the games will be based on the mobile ports for feature phones, originally released in 2004. These versions of the games were later published on Android and iOS which are the basis for the Switch iterations. While the mobile versions sport graphics from the 16-bit remakes of the games, there are some noticeable shortcomings, such as the lack of enemies' facial animations. The Game Boy Color versions of the first three Dragon Quest adventures are currently considered the definitive way for Westerners to experience the games. That said, not everyone has a Game Boy Color sitting around; these Switch versions will make the classic RPGs accessible to a far broader audience, including gamers who weren't around during their heyday.

Dragon Quest, Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line and Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation will be available as separate downloads on the Nintendo Switch e-Shop. With a total of around 60 hours of combined gameplay, JRPG nuts may need to take a few days off from work.