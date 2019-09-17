Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
save
Save
share

Google will highlight important parts of videos in search results

Creators will have to offer timestamps, but it's a start.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
4m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Google

Web searches can easily help you find videos, but that's not much good if you're looking for a specific segment. Do you really want to spend minutes scrubbing to find a relevant section? You might not have to. Google search can now highlight specific moments in a video based on timestamps supplied by creators. You can jump directly to the fifth step in a how-to guide, or jump to a favorite song in a concert.

The video indexing will initially be available only for English searches involving YouTube videos. Google is, however, encouraging producers to add the timestamps. Google isn't just relying on timestamps in video descriptions. It's also inviting a handful of providers to add structured data to videos to help you skip around, with early partners like CBS Sports and NDTV offering advanced searches "soon." It may just be a matter of time before you can skip to the exact moment you need in a YouTube video, even if it's buried toward the back.

Source: Google
In this article: gear, google, internet, mobile, search, web
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
iPad Pro leak suggests tablet photography just won’t die

iPad Pro leak suggests tablet photography just won’t die

View
Apple's latest AirPods and wireless charging case are $30 off on Amazon

Apple's latest AirPods and wireless charging case are $30 off on Amazon

View
Google Fi now offers an unlimited plan

Google Fi now offers an unlimited plan

View
Get a glimpse of SpaceX's orbital Starship prototype under construction

Get a glimpse of SpaceX's orbital Starship prototype under construction

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr