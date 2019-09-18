Google Assistant gets new voice options in nine more languages

The new voices have been built with DeepMind's WaveNet technology to help them sound natural, and will be displayed in settings as a color, rather than as a gender. Users selecting a voice in one of these languages will be able to choose from "orange" or "red," and when you set up Google Assistant for the first time you'll be randomly assigned one of them. According to Google, "We've learned that people enjoy choosing between voices to find one that sounds right to them, and we think it's important to present these voices without any labels." The new voice options launch today.