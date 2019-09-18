Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mark Wilson via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Congress plans to investigate how social media giants are fighting hate

House lawmakers are planning legislation to probe tech giants.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
37m ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Mark Wilson via Getty Images

House lawmakers plan to unveil legislation to study the ways social media can be weaponized, The Washington Post reports. They want to better understand social media-fueled violence and to determine if tech giants are doing enough to effectively protect users from harmful content. Congress isn't just looking at what tech giants say they'll do to fight online hate and extremism. Lawmakers want to know if those efforts are effective or not.

The bill would create a "national commission" at the Department of Homeland Security. The commission would have the authority to hold hearings and issue subpoenas. It would also create a social media task force to coordinate the government's response to security issues. The legislation could be introduced as soon as next week, The Washington Post says.

Today, representatives from Facebook, Google and Twitter appeared in a hearing before Senate lawmakers. The hearing questioned whether the platforms have become conduits for real-world violence. All three companies say they've improved their systems, but some lawmakers say they're not doing enough.

The companies are also facing pressure from major civil rights groups. Yesterday, several groups wrote a letter saying tech giants have a "moral responsibility" to better combat how social media can be used "to inflict fear and spread hate." While there have been attempts to make the internet safer -- like Facebook's plans to train its AI with police body camera footage -- whether or not those efforts are effective is another question.

Source: The Washington Post
In this article: bill, business, commission, congress, department of homeland security, extremism, facebook, gear, google, hate, house, internet, lawmakers, legislation, online, politics, security, social media, task force, twitter, violence, youtube
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
California governor signs labor law meant to fix the gig economy

California governor signs labor law meant to fix the gig economy

View
India effectively bans e-cigarettes

India effectively bans e-cigarettes

View
What’s coming to Netflix in October: The 'Breaking Bad' movie

What’s coming to Netflix in October: The 'Breaking Bad' movie

View
Lamborghini’s crazy looking hybrid is more interesting under the hood

Lamborghini’s crazy looking hybrid is more interesting under the hood

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr