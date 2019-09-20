‘Untitled Goose Game’ arrives today on Mac, PC and Switch

Geese are jerks, and now you can be one too. Untitled Goose Game is available today on Mac, Windows and Switch. The odd ball game puts you in the role of a goose that's determined to annoy residents of a village. You'll prank them, steal items and honk, a lot. As the description puts it, "it's a lovely morning in the village and you are a horrible goose."
The game will be available on Switch at 9AM in your local timezone, and it arrives on PC and Mac at 9AM PT. It's priced at $20, but for a limited time, you can get it for $15.
It's a lovely morning in the village and you are a horrible goose.— House House (@house_house_) September 19, 2019
Untitled Goose Game is out today.https://t.co/mLLf8rWG4b pic.twitter.com/vLwktgY72S