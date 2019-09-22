AMD delays 16-core Ryzen 9 CPU to November

The statement also revealed that the third-generation Ryzen Threadripper will arrive at the same time. AMD was coy about just what to expect from these parts, but it's safe to presume there will be an abundance of cores (up to 48) and a host of performance improvements thanks to the denser 7-nanometer manufacturing process. This is AMD's chance to one-up Intel and cement its reputation for many-core chips, and it might just do that.