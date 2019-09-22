AMD delays 16-core Ryzen 9 CPU to November

We hope you weren't determined to build an all-out AMD gaming rig in September. AMD has delayed the release of its 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X processor by two months to sometime in November. The company wants to meet "strong demand" for the highly parallel CPU, the company said in a statement to AnandTech. In short, it wants to be sure there's enough supply to justify a release. There is an upshot to this news for enthusiasts, though.
Sponsored Links
The statement also revealed that the third-generation Ryzen Threadripper will arrive at the same time. AMD was coy about just what to expect from these parts, but it's safe to presume there will be an abundance of cores (up to 48) and a host of performance improvements thanks to the denser 7-nanometer manufacturing process. This is AMD's chance to one-up Intel and cement its reputation for many-core chips, and it might just do that.