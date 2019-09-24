'The Last of Us Part II' lands on February 21st, 2020

The sequel stars Ellie, who's now 19, in love and seemingly bursting with rage. She wasn't the star of the original game, instead following her older companion, Joel, across the moldering ruins of humanity and through hordes of fungus-infected humanoids. Joel is in Part II, though he hasn't been featured in any media for the game since its reveal in 2016 -- until today's trailer.

As the protagonist, Ellie has a range of weapons and defensive moves at her disposal, including guns, machetes and bows-and-arrows, and the ability to lie prone and crawl under objects like cars.

Sony and developer Naughty Dog revealed Part II in December 2016, and they've distributed just a few scraps of information about the new game since then. However, what we've seen so far has been unforgivingly violent, featuring cultish torture scenes and bloody one-on-one battles. Part II is set in Seattle, and it introduces a new cast of characters to Ellie's world, including at least one love interest and a jealous ex.

The release date and a fresh trailer were revealed during Sony's State of Play livestream today.