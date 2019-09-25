Amazon adds Auto Delete for Alexa following privacy concerns

This new capability is similar to a feature Google introduced this summer. In that case, Google allows users to auto-delete their location history. Like Amazon, Google gives users the option to erase that data every three or 18 months.

Amazon is also adding the ability to ask, "Alexa, tell me what you heard?" That capability that goes live today. Later this year, it will let users ask, "Alexa, why did you do that." The changes are part of Amazon's ongoing efforts to give users more control over their data and privacy.

Update 9/25/19 2:16PM ET: The story was updated to include that Google introduced a similar auto-delete capability this summer.