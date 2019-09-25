Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: ALASTAIR PIKE via Getty Images
Google tweaks Hangout Chat app to keep conversations organized

Two small design changes roll out today.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
17m ago in Internet
ALASTAIR PIKE via Getty Images

Google has made a couple of changes to the design of the Hangout Chat app to make it easier to keep track of your conversations and stay organized. The previously singular list of People, Rooms and Bots has been split into two tabs: People and Rooms, with Bots included in the People tab. Google has also removed the filter at the top of these tabs to make navigation simpler. Search using the magnifying glass at the top of the screen, or start a chat by tapping + in the bottom right corner. These changes are rolling out on iOS and Android now.

Hangout Chat

Source: Google
