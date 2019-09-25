Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ubisoft
Ubisoft put an official video game design course inside a video game

It's only available to students through select universities, though.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Internet
Ubisoft

Ubisoft has teamed up with Concordia University to create a video game design course that could keep students engaged all throughout its duration -- it is, after all, a video game itself. The online course is called Game Creators' Odyssey, and it teaches students the video game development process through the story of Nagato, a feudal Japan-era ninja.

Students will have to examine and analyze concrete examples and actual Ubisoft games, like Assassin's Creed, to learn. They'll also have to complete challenges and earn Leaning Experience points to unlock more content (like interviews with the gaming company's developers) and advance the hero's story. To finish the course -- and Nagato's tale -- they'll have to create their own game concept and share their design on the platform.

Olivier Palmieri, Game Director at Ubisoft Montreal, said:

"The Game Creators' Odyssey is based on the expertise we have acquired at Ubisoft over the past 30 years, and internal training for our developers around the world. It is a great pleasure to adapt this training for universities and share our knowledge in videogame development with the next generation of creators."

The course, available in English and French, is split into two acts divided into chapters and missions. Act 1 is already available, while Act 2 will come out in spring 2020. It's unfortunately only available to students through select universities, but you can check out the course's trailer below.

Source: Game Creators' Odyssey
