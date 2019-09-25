Volvo's electric XC40 will be one of its safest vehicles yet

Volvo has also reinforced the front and back to both adapt to the lack of a gas engine (a given, really) and to distribute collision forces away from the cabin.

There's also some tech that's new to any Volvo -- this is its first car with an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems array of cameras, radars and ultrasonic sensors. The company hasn't gone into detail about how this will work, but it's apparent the electric XC40 will be more aware of its surroundings.

You'll have to wait a while if you want more tidbits. Volvo is planning to tease more details in the run-up to a public reveal on October 16th. Even at this stage, though, it's evident that Volvo didn't just slap a battery into the existing XC40. It's treating this as a distinct model, even if there will be some obvious similarities.