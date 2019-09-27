Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: SpaceX
SpaceX's Starship halves comes together ahead of a big event

Meanwhile, NASA's administrator noted commercial crew program delays.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
36m ago in Space
SpaceX

Ten days after we got a peek at the construction of SpaceX's first Starship in Texas, CEO Elon Musk tweeted out a picture of the craft's two halves coming together. It's a timely post, as Musk is planning a press conference Saturday evening with updates on the company's programs, including its Starships. Last year Musk revealed that Japanese billionaire will be the first lunar space tourist, so who knows what's in store now.

This 10-story-high Mk1 will provide a perfect backdrop for his comments, but that's not all. It's also fitted with three of SpaceX's Raptor engines, that should be enough to power a test flight soon. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said he's looking forward to the event, but also noted that Commercial Crew efforts are behind schedule.

Source: Elon Musk (Twitter)
In this article: Elon Musk, gear, Mk1, space, SpaceX, starship, tomorrow
